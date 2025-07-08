Tylor Megill Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Megill (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Megill resumed a throwing program last week as he works his way back from a right elbow sprain, but the Mets' decision to move him to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until mid-August. The transaction clears a spot for the return of outfielder Jesse Winker (oblique) from the 60-day IL.