Tylor Megill News: Could be facing roster squeeze

Megill might be the odd man out of the Mets' rotation when Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) are ready to come off the injured list.

Both veteran pitchers are currently on rehab assignments, with Montas on target for a late June season debut and Manaea tracking to join the 26-man roster in early July. Even if the Mets stick with a six-man rotation at that point, they'll have seven starting pitchers available. Megill and David Peterson both have a minor-league option remaining, but the latter has been the more consistent pitcher this season with a 2.80 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 12 starts and 70.2 innings, compared to Megill's 3.76 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 13 starts and 64.2 innings. A trade would also solve the logjam, but as things stand, Megill might get bumped to Triple-A Syracuse in a few weeks despite being on pace for the best season of his career.