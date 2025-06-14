Tylor Megill News: Struggles in loss Saturday

Megill (5-5) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Megill's final line wasn't disastrous for fantasy managers who started him since half of the six runs he allowed were unearned due to his own fielding error, but this was nonetheless an uninspiring outing by the right-hander. He actually held a 2-1 lead after three frames, but things fell apart for Megill in the fourth. In that inning, he served up a leadoff homer to Junior Caminero, then gave up three more hits, issued two walks, hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch before being pulled with two outs and the bases loaded. Perhaps the only positive from Megill's performance is that he managed to notch five punchouts despite the short outing, reaching that mark for the ninth time over his past 10 games. Megill has posted an excellent 11.7 K/9 on the campaign, but his 3.95 ERA and 1.36 WHIP are less impressive.