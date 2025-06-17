Tyrone Taylor News: Goes deep, drives in three

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss against Atlanta.

Taylor provided most of the Mets' offense Tuesday with a two-run double in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. He'd been stuck in an ugly 9-for-53 (.170) skid since his last multi-hit performance May 23. He went deep for the second time this year and first since April 30. Taylor is slashing .236/.300/.351 with 15 extra-base hits and 19 runs scored through 65 games.