Tyrone Taylor News: Sitting against righty Wednesday

Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Taylor will head to the bench for the second time in the Mets' last three matchups with right-handed pitching. Though he's the best defensive center fielder on the roster, Taylor could nonetheless be at risk of losing out on regular starts against righties if the Mets are keen on making room in the lineup for the more potent bats of Jeff McNeil, Ronny Mauricio and Jared Young.