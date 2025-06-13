Tyrone Taylor News: Swipes eighth bag Thursday

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

The veteran outfielder is up to eight steals on the season in nine attempts, and half of those successful pilfers have come in his last 12 games. Taylor isn't offering much else as a fantasy asset, however -- over that stretch he's batting just .226 (7-for-31) with zero homers, zero runs and three RBI while consistently hitting near the bottom of the Mets' order. He'll continue seeing the bulk of the starts in center field until Jose Siri (lower leg) gets healthy due to his defense, but upgrading the position figures to be one of the front office's top priorities as the trade deadline approaches.