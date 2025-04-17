Tyson Miller Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Miller (hip) struck out two over a scoreless inning during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

The Cubs placed Miller on the 15-day injured list March 25 due to a left hip impingement, an injury that had been affecting his delivery while pitching. Now that he's resumed pitching at Triple-A, Miller has seemingly moved past the injury, though he'll still likely need to make another appearance or two in the minors before the Cubs activate him from the IL. Miller excelled while working as a setup man and in middle relief between stops with the Mariners and Cubs in 2024, registering a 2.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB to go with 13 holds, five wins and one save over 62 innings.