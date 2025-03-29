Fantasy Baseball
Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

The Marlins optioned Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville following Saturday's 5-4 extra innings win over the Pirates, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday to start in Friday's contest. He came away with the no-decision after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings. Miami went through six relievers during Friday's game, so Bellozo's move back to Triple-A will allow the Marlins to replenish their bullpen ahead of Monday's series opener against the Mets.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
