Valente Bellozo News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville following Saturday's 5-4 extra innings win over the Pirates, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday to start in Friday's contest. He came away with the no-decision after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings. Miami went through six relievers during Friday's game, so Bellozo's move back to Triple-A will allow the Marlins to replenish their bullpen ahead of Monday's series opener against the Mets.