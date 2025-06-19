Victor Caratini News: Caps huge inning with homer

Caratini went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in an 11-4 victory versus the Athletics.

The Astros put together a seven-run sixth inning, and Caratini's three-run blast to left field accounted for the team's final runs in that explosive frame. The veteran backstop began June in a 3-for-35 tailspin through 10 games, but he appears to be turning things around, going 5-for-8 over his past two contests. While Caratini continues to serve as Yainer Diaz's backup behind the plate, he's been in the lineup frequently with additional starts at both DH and first base, and he's put up a decent .718 OPS with four homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs through 167 plate appearances.