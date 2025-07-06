Menu
Victor Caratini News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With Yainer Diaz starting behind the plate and Isaac Paredes serving as the designated hitter, the Astros won't have room in the lineup for Caratini in the series finale. Caratini had started in each of the previous three games, going 4-for-13 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and an additional run.

