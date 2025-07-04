Victor Caratini News: Lifts another grand slam

Caratini went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles and a second run scored in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.

Caratini has launched a pair of grand slams over his three games in July. He's 6-for-14 with eight RBI to begin the month in fine form. Overall, the catcher continues to perform well at the plate. He's slashing .254/.308/.429 with eight homers, 27 RBI, 21 runs scored and nine doubles across 208 plate appearances this season.