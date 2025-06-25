Victor Caratini News: Provides insurance run in victory

Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Caratini's long ball was an eighth-inning, 423-foot solo blast to give Houston a 2-0 lead. The veteran catcher is up six home runs on the season, five shy of the career-high mark of 11 he established in 2019 with the Cubs. Of Caratini's homers, half have come in his past six contests, a stretch in which he's batting .273 (6-for-22) with three home runs and seven RBI.