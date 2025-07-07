Victor Mederos News: Returning to big leagues

Mederos was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Monday's game against the Rangers.

Mederos is in line for another chance in the major leagues after making one appearance earlier in the season. He surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings April 25 against the Twins and will join the club in Los Angeles after it was reported that Hunter Strickland (shoulder) will require a stint on the 15-day injured list.