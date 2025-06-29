Victor Vodnik News: Blows saves, tallies win

Vodnik (3-2) blew the save and picked up the win in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings victory at Milwaukee. He allowed one unearned run on a hit and a walk in an inning with one strikeout.

Vodnik was called upon in the 10th frame after the Rockies scored a run in the top of the inning. The 25-year-old suffered his third blown save of the season when he allowed the automatic runner to score on a wild pitch; however, he bagged the win when Colorado subsequently took the lead in the top of the 11th. Vodnik was only afforded this save opportunity because the usual Rockies closer, Seth Halvorsen, pitched a scoreless ninth to push the contest into extras. Through 23.2 total innings, Vodnik has pitched to a 2.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB.