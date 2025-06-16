Menu
Victor Vodnik News: Bounces back for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Vodnik (2-2) allowed one walk across a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Monday against the Nationals.

Vodnik had a rough outing Friday, allowing three earned runs against Atlanta across one inning of work. He bounced back Monday and earned his second win of the season, tallying his 13th scoreless effort in 18 total appearances. Vodnik has only one hold for the campaign but is working regularly in high-leverage spots.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
