Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Victor Vodnik headshot

Victor Vodnik News: Picks up second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Vodnik worked the ninth inning and earned the save, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out three, during Friday's 3-2 win over Reds.

Save opportunities have not been kind to Vodnik this season; this was just his second save in five opportunities. His last save came back on April 6, and since then, he's had two opportunities to save a game and didn't convert either. Regardless, the right-hander has been one of the more consistent arms out of the Rockies bullpen. After striking out the side Friday, the 25-year-old has 10 strikeouts in his last 5.2 innings and his season-long ERA in 27.1 innings is down to 2.30.

Victor Vodnik
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now