Victor Vodnik News: Walked off by Cincinnati

Vodnik (3-3) blew the save and took the loss in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Cincinnati. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out zero over zero innings.

The right-hander was unable to record an out Saturday, allowing a game-tying triple to Will Benson before a fielding error by Orlando Arcia on a Noelvi Marte groundball ended the game. It marked Vodnik's fourth blown save and third loss of the season. While he holds a 2.63 ERA over 27.1 innings in 2025, a 1.43 WHIP and 4.25 FIP point to underlying concerns.