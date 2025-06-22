Vidal Brujan News: Starting again Sunday

Brujan is starting at second base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Brujan isn't seeing a ton of playing time off the bench for the Cubs, though this will be his second straight start. The utility player started Saturday's contest at third base and will slide over to the keystone Sunday. Brujan isn't providing much offense with a .179 batting average and .457 OPS across 28 at-bats this season, and he can largely be avoided in most fantasy formats due to his middling production and role.