Vinnie Pasquantino News: Launches two-run homer

Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-1 win over Texas.

Pasquantino put the Royals on the board in the first inning with a two-run to right field off Shawn Armstrong. It was Pasquantino's 11th home run of the season and third since the beginning of June. He is slashing .333/.412/.500 with one steal, eight runs scored and 10 RBI in 68 plate appearances this month.