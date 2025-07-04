Menu
Vinny Capra News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Capra was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.

Capra was part of history earlier this week when he became Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th strikeout victim. Two days later, he's been bumped from the 40-man and 26-man rosters, as prospect Colson Montgomery comes up for his MLB debut. Capra provides defensive versatility but has slashed just .125/.157/.177 in 105 plate appearances this season between the Brewers and White Sox.

Vinny Capra
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
