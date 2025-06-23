Vinny Capra News: Seeing limited playing time

Capra will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Capra has been with the White Sox since he was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on May 15, but he'll be picking up just his 10th start Monday. With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for Arizona, the right-handed-hitting Capra will be filling in for the left-handed-hitting Josh Rojas in the White Sox infield.