Vinny Nittoli News: Set to reach free agency

Nittoli is expected to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers this week, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nittoli appeared in nine games in the majors in 2024 between stops with the Athletics and Orioles, but he has yet to surface in the big leagues with Milwaukee after signing with the organization in October. Over 37 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville this season, Nittoli has accrued a 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in 28 innings. The 34-year-old righty shouldn't have much trouble landing another deal in free agency.