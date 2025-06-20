Wade Miley Injury: Lands on injured list

The Reds placed Miley on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 17, due to a left flexor strain.

The veteran left-hander last pitched Sunday in Detroit and gave up two runs across five innings, and it's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury. Miley will be eligible to be activated in early July but could be out longer given the nature of the injury. Chase Petty will enter the rotation in place of Miley against the Cardinals on Saturday.