Wade Miley News: Awarded another start

Miley is slated to start Sunday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Miley made a two-inning relief appearance in his 2025 debut with the Reds back on June 4, but he's since moved into the Cincinnati rotation while Hunter Greene recovers from a right groin strain. The veteran southpaw was credited with a win in his first start Monday in Cleveland, but he gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He'll make for a risky streaming option on the road versus a Detroit offense that has produced a collective 119 wRC+ versus left-handed pitching this season.