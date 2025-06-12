Menu
Wade Miley News: Awarded another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Miley is slated to start Sunday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Miley made a two-inning relief appearance in his 2025 debut with the Reds back on June 4, but he's since moved into the Cincinnati rotation while Hunter Greene recovers from a right groin strain. The veteran southpaw was credited with a win in his first start Monday in Cleveland, but he gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He'll make for a risky streaming option on the road versus a Detroit offense that has produced a collective 119 wRC+ versus left-handed pitching this season.

Wade Miley
Cincinnati Reds
