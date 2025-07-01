Walker Buehler News: Expected to make next start

Buehler is expected to make his next start scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "He's scheduled to make his next one," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He's healthy, eager to work and like I said yesterday, he feels like he's getting close to finding it."

Buehler had another challenging outing Sunday, when he was unable to go longer than four innings for a third consecutive start. He now owns a 6.45 ERA through 14 starts and will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn. Injuries currently leave the team light on starting depth, but newcomer Kyle Harrison, Hunter Dobbins (elbow) and Tanner Houck (elbow) are potential replacements.