Walker Buehler News: Logs quality start vs. Rays

Buehler took a no-decision Thursday against the Rays, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Thursday marked the first time that Buehler threw at least six innings since his June 11 outing, and it also represented just his fifth quality start in 2025. The veteran right-hander has punched out fewer than four in each of his last five appearances, and he's walked at least three in four of these five starts. Buehler has been very disappointing this year, as his 6.12 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through his first 78 frames would be career worsts if they stand, and he'll likely remain difficult to trust on a start-to-start basis from a fantasy perspective following the All-Star break.