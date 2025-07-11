Walker Buehler News: Quality start against Rays

Buehler took a no-decision Thursday against the Rays, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Thursday marked the first time that Buehler had thrown at least six innings since June 11, giving the right-hander his fifth quality start of 2025. He's punched out fewer than four batters in each of his last five appearances, and he's walked at least three in four of those five starts. Buehler has had a disappointing campaign so far, as his 6.12 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 78 frames would be career worsts if they stand. He'll remain difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective coming out of the All-Star break.