Walker Buehler News: Rebounds for sixth win

Buehler (6-6) earned the win Saturday in Washington, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Buehler certainly wasn't dominant as he induced just seven whiffs on 100 pitches (65 strikes) and tied a season low in strikeouts, but the two earned runs allowed are his best mark since May 25 versus Baltimore. The veteran right-hander entered Saturday's contest having walked 14 batters across his prior three outings, and it's just his second start of the season with no free passes. Despite the bounce-back performance, Buehler's 6.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 15 starts this year doesn't inspire much confidence going forward.