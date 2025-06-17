Walker Buehler News: Shelled in fifth loss Tuesday
Buehler (5-5) was saddled with the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, giving up eight runs on eight hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out two.
Buehler was shelled for a season-worst eight runs after matching his season high in innings pitched his last time out, and the four walks also represented a season worst. The 30-year-old right-hander did generate 12 whiffs in spite of fanning just two, but he's now surrendered at least one homer in nine of his 12 outings this year. Buehler owns a rough 5.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB over 59 innings during his first year with Boston, making him difficult to trust in his next scheduled appearance against the Angels.
