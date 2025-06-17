Walker Jenkins News: Returning to action at Double-A

Double-A Wichita reinstated Jenkins (ankle) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Jenkins is expected to be included in the Wichita lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus Arkansas in what will be his first appearance for the Double-A club since April 6. The outfield prospect missed just over two months due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in first week of the season but has rejoined Wichita after completing an extended rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. Between stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers, Jenkins slashed .269/.441/.385 with one home run and two stolen bases in nine games.