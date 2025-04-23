Walter Pennington News: Removed from 40-man

The Rangers designated Pennington for assignment Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers selected Nick Ahmed to the active roster Wednesday to make up for Corey Seager's (hamstring) move to the IL, leaving Pennington as the odd man out of a spot on the 40-man. The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't appeared in a minor-league game yet this season, though other teams may be willing to pick him up off waivers based on his career 2.83 ERA and 1.17 WHIP at the Triple-A level.