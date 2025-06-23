Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Wander Franco headshot

Wander Franco News: Verdict coming Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

A verdict in Franco's trial in the Dominican Republic is expected to be announced Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco is facing charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, as well as illegal possession of a gun. He remains on Major League Baseball's restricted list as MLB performs a concurrent investigation of the 24-year-old.

Wander Franco
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now