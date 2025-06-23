Wander Franco News: Verdict coming Thursday
A verdict in Franco's trial in the Dominican Republic is expected to be announced Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Franco is facing charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, as well as illegal possession of a gun. He remains on Major League Baseball's restricted list as MLB performs a concurrent investigation of the 24-year-old.
