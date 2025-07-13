Wehiwa Aloy News: Selected by O's

The Orioles have selected Aloy with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

As is often the case with up-the-middle college prospects who have notable power, Aloy's hit tool will make or break his pro career. He hit 14 homers as a freshman for Sacramento State before transferring to Arkansas. Aloy hit eight homers with a .309 average and 19:3 K:BB in 21 Cape Cod League games in 2024 before slashing .350/.434/.673 with 21 home runs and a 64:32 K:BB in 65 games this spring. He has plus raw power and a reasonable chance to stick at shortstop, but his approach as a 21-year-old in his second tour of the SEC portends a below-average or fringe-average hit tool in the big leagues. He's just a fringe-average runner, so Aloy doesn't have a realistically high fantasy ceiling, even though he could be a 25-homer hitter at peak, as it would likely come with just a handful of steals and a low batting average/on-base percentage.