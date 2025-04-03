Fantasy Baseball
Wen Hui Pan headshot

Wen Hui Pan Injury: Recovering from Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Pan had Tommy John surgery in November and will miss the entire 2025 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

A 22-year-old righty whom the Phillies signed out of Taiwan in January of 2023, Pan only managed 63.2 innings in 2023 and 29.1 innings in 2024. He has big-time stuff when healthy, so there's a chance he could end up a high-leverage reliever if it doesn't work out in the rotation. Pan had a 2.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 29.1 innings last year, primarily at High-A.

