Wen Hui Pan Injury: Recovering from Tommy John surgery

Pan had Tommy John surgery in November and will miss the entire 2025 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

A 22-year-old righty whom the Phillies signed out of Taiwan in January of 2023, Pan only managed 63.2 innings in 2023 and 29.1 innings in 2024. He has big-time stuff when healthy, so there's a chance he could end up a high-leverage reliever if it doesn't work out in the rotation. Pan had a 2.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 29.1 innings last year, primarily at High-A.