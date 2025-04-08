Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wenceel Perez headshot

Wenceel Perez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Tigers transferred Perez (back) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Thomas Nido. Perez now won't be eligible to return from his lumbar spine inflammation until late May. He recently received a second cortisone injection in his back and has yet to resume baseball activities.

Wenceel Perez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now