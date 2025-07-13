Wenceel Perez News: Exiting lineup for series finale

Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

He'll give way to Matt Vierling in right field for the series finale after starting each of the last four games while going 4-for-13 with two walks, three runs, one RBI and one stolen base during that stretch. Though he appears to be facing competition from Vierling and Parker Meadows for one of two spots in the Detroit outfield against right-handed pitching, Perez has done well to maintain steady playing time since returning from the injured list in late May. Unless he's used off the bench Sunday, Perez will head into the All-Star break with a .266/.321/.516 slash line through 38 games.