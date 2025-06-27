Wenceel Perez News: Getting results with new stance

The Tigers attribute some of Perez's success this season to a tweaked batting stance in which he angled his front foot further in, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Perez made the adjustment hoping to not pull off the ball as much, and so far, the results have been positive. The outfielder has a robust .983 OPS through 25 games, up from .683 across 112 regular-season games during his 2024 rookie campaign. The switch-hitting Perez has made his most noticeable jump from the right side of the plate against lefty pitchers. Last year in those matchups, he had a .594 OPS. So far in 2025, Perez has boosted that figure up to a sizzling 1.424, albeit in only 19 plate appearances. The 25-year-old is firmly establishing himself as Detroit's right fielder, and his numbers warrant fantasy attention.