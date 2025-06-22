Wenceel Perez News: Goes deep again Sunday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays.

Perez kept swinging a hot bat as the Tigers took the series finale on the road against Tampa Bay. The outfielder is up to six home runs already in just 22 games, as he missed his team's first 55 contests due to back inflammation. By comparison, Perez had only nine long balls across 112 regular-season games last year. His power might subside at some point, but the 25-year-old is worth plugging into lineups while he's slugging like this.