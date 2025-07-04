Wenceel Perez News: Hits seventh homer

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Perez hit his first home run in July, and seventh of the season, in the third inning to get the Tigers on the board. It's been a small sample size of just 31 games this season, but the 25-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign so far, slashing .269/.316/.565 on the season, well past his .242/.300/.383 line in 112 games from 2024.