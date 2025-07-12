Wenceel Perez News: Records two hits, stolen base

Perez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Mariners. He also stole a base.

The steal is just the second of the season for Perez, and Friday also marked his first two-hit game since June 24. In 14 contests following that game, the outfielder is batting just .204 with a .591 OPS. Overall, Perez has a much stronger .266 batting average and .843 OPS, which are boosted up due to his hot start once he got back from the injured list in late May and made his season debut. Perez still has some fantasy upside in his starting role, though the unsustainable production he was delivering earlier has seemingly tailed off.