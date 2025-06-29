Wenceel Perez News: Taking seat Sunday

Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Perez will head to the bench after he went 8-for-27 with four extra-base hits, seven runs and seven RBI while starting in each of the Tigers' last seven games. Though Perez will face more competition for playing time with the Tigers bringing back Matt Vierling (shoulder) from the injured list Saturday, neither player will be included in the lineup Sunday. Instead, the Tigers will have Kerry Carpenter start in right field and Colt Keith serve as their designated hitter, opening up third base for utility man Zach McKinstry.