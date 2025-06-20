Wikelman Gonzalez News: Officially brought up

The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Gonzalez will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, and he'll take a spot on the 26-man roster opened up by the placement of Cam Booser (shoulder) and Davis Martin (forearm) on the injured list. Gonzalez has struggled with command throughout his minor-league career but posted a solid 2.75 ERA in 19.2 innings with Charlotte this season.