Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Wikelman Gonzalez headshot

Wikelman Gonzalez News: Set for call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

The White Sox are expected to recall Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported Friday.

Gonzalez has cruised to a 2.75 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 5-0 record in 19.2 innings of relief with Charlotte. The 23-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut. Gonzalez joined the White Sox organization in December as part of the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.

Wikelman Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now