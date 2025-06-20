Wikelman Gonzalez News: Set for call-up

The White Sox are expected to recall Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported Friday.

Gonzalez has cruised to a 2.75 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 5-0 record in 19.2 innings of relief with Charlotte. The 23-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut. Gonzalez joined the White Sox organization in December as part of the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.