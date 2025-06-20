Wikelman Gonzalez News: Set for call-up
The White Sox are expected to recall Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported Friday.
Gonzalez has cruised to a 2.75 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 5-0 record in 19.2 innings of relief with Charlotte. The 23-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut. Gonzalez joined the White Sox organization in December as part of the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now