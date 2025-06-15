Menu
Will Benson News: Beginning Sunday's game on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Benson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are opening Sunday's contest with a lefty (Tyler Holton) on the bump, but right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long is slated to work in bulk relief once Holton exits the game. The left-handed-hitting Benson will begin the contest on the bench but could be a candidate to replace Connor Joe in left field once Gipson-Long takes over.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
