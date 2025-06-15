Will Benson News: Beginning Sunday's game on bench

Benson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are opening Sunday's contest with a lefty (Tyler Holton) on the bump, but right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long is slated to work in bulk relief once Holton exits the game. The left-handed-hitting Benson will begin the contest on the bench but could be a candidate to replace Connor Joe in left field once Gipson-Long takes over.