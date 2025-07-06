Will Benson News: Ends homer drought

Benson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Phillies.

Benson was given a rare start against a lefty, filling in at center field for a resting TJ Friedl. He gave the Reds a lead with a fifth-inning home run, his seventh of the season and first 23 games. It was his only hit in 13 at-bats against a southpaw. Benson has largely struggled to produce since an explosive stretch in mid-May, but the bat is showing recent signs of life. He's hit safely in six of his last seven games (five starts), going 8-for-21 (.381) with one double, one homer and three RBI.