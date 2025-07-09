Will Benson News: Homers again

Benson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Benson went 23 games without a home run before launching a solo shot Saturday against the Phillies. He clubbed another round tripper Wednesday, his eighth of the season, to snap a 0-for-12 skid at the plate. In 160 plate appearances this season, Benson is slashing .224/.281/.434.