Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are opening the game with a left-hander (Brennan Bernardino), so the left-handed-hitting Benson will give way to the right-handed-hitting Rece Hinds in right field. Righty Cooper Criswell is scheduled to pitch in bulk relief once Bernardino exits the contest, so it wouldn't be surprising if Benson subbed in for Hinds (or another Reds outfielder) at some point during the game.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now