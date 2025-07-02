Will Benson News: On bench Wednesday

Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are opening the game with a left-hander (Brennan Bernardino), so the left-handed-hitting Benson will give way to the right-handed-hitting Rece Hinds in right field. Righty Cooper Criswell is scheduled to pitch in bulk relief once Bernardino exits the contest, so it wouldn't be surprising if Benson subbed in for Hinds (or another Reds outfielder) at some point during the game.