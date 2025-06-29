Will Benson News: Plates game-winning run

Benson went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Padres.

The Cincinnati outfielder ripped an RBI single off San Diego closer Robert Suarez in the ninth for the walk-off win. The single also allowed Benson to secure his first three-hit game since May 18 against Cleveland. Since that date, Benson had struggled to .163/.240/.233 slash line across 100 plate appearances prior to this contest, so perhaps this performance can turn around his fortunes. The 27-year-old is the strong side of a platoon in right field with Rece Hinds and is now slashing .233/.299/.433 across 137 total plate appearances.