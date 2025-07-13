Will Benson News: Records triple Saturday

Benson started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Benson's triple drove in a run, and he then scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth of Cincinnati's walk-off win. He remained in the starting nine against a right-hander (Bradley Blalock), despite the return of Jake Fraley (shoulder), who was activated off the injured list Saturday. Fraley has traditionally started against righties when healthy, and he could eventually overtake Benson as the Reds' preferred option at the position.