Will Benson News: Records triple Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 9:57am

Benson started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Benson's triple drove in a run, and he then scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth of Cincinnati's walk-off win. He remained in the starting nine against a right-hander (Bradley Blalock), despite the return of Jake Fraley (shoulder), who was activated off the injured list Saturday. Fraley has traditionally started against righties when healthy, and he could eventually overtake Benson as the Reds' preferred option at the position.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
