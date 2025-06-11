Will Benson News: Scores lone run in win

Benson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

Benson doubled in the fifth inning and came home one batter later for the lone offense in this pitcher's duel. He's found a home in left field, but that could end soon. Austin Hays (foot) ran the bases Tuesday as part of a test and could be activated in the coming days if he feels okay afterwards. Since homering five times in nine games upon his latest callup to the big leagues, Benson's batted .173 (9-for-52) with one home run, five RBI and a .500 OPS over the last 18 contests.